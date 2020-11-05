Binatone, the official licensee of Motorola Mobility and AEG, has announced the launch of a new range of affordable Motorola Verve Neckbands and True Wireless Earphones in India. Called the Verve Buds 100, Neckband Verve Rap 105 and Verve Loop 105, the devices offer IPX5 water resistance and are compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. They are also lightweight, comfortable and power-efficient, enabling users to enjoy music, phone calls, podcasts and more, said the company in its official press release.

Verve Buds 100

The Verve Buds 100 are a pair of True Wireless Headphones that offer three different gel earbud sizes for the best fit. It comes with powerful bass and offers built-in noise reduction. It also sports a multifunctional touch button to manage calls, adjust volume, skip songs and activate any of the aforementioned voice assistants. The company is also claiming up to 14 hours of battery life with a portable charging case. The Verve Buds 100 will be exclusively available on Amazon from November 10 at Rs. 2,699.

Verve Rap105

The Verve Rap 105 are a pair of flexible neckband-style earphones that has an integrated mic for hands-free calling and, offer up to 8 hours of wireless music on a single charge, according to the company. It comes with 15mm drivers that the company claims would offer “deep bass with an enhanced sound quality to give an immersive music experience”. The earbuds also magnetically lock together on the shoulders and neck when not in use. It is available starting today on Flipkart, Amazon and various offline outlets at an introductory price of Rs. 1,699.

Verve Loop105

The Motorola Verve Loop 105 in-ear earbuds are aimed at folks with active lifestyles and, come with an IPX5 rating that denote water- and dust resistance. They also come with tangle-free cables and magnetic earpieces that lock together around the neck to avoid dropping or misplacing. The Verve Loop 105 feature touch control and, according to the company, offer up to 8-hours of uninterrupted playtime on a single charge. The most affordable of the lot, the Verve Loop 105 is priced at Rs 1,299 in India.