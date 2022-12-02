MIUI 14 Features and Changes Leaked Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi will soon unveil the next-gen MIUI 14. While this was supposed to happen on December 1, the company recently postponed the launch and a rescheduled date will be out soon. Until this happens, we now have the leaked MIUI 14 changelog, which gives us an idea of what the new version of the Xiaomi skin will entail. Check out the details below.

Leaked MIUI 14 Changelog Appears

A recent tweet by leakster Kacper Skrzypek hints at lesser system apps, which is something Xiaomi has already confirmed. The leaked changelog reveals that MIUI 14 will ensure improved performance of pre-installed and third-party apps. Plus, MIUI 14 will take up less space for smooth and fast performance. Xiaomi’s teaser of the same suggests that MIUI 14’s firmware will be reduced by 23%. #MIUI14 changelog! pic.twitter.com/YFfWoFqLOc— Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 30, 2022

It is also suggested that MIUI 14 will introduce more widget formats for more customization options and there will be Super Icons for a new home screen look. The home screen will get new folders to include apps users will need the most. It will also provide stabilized framing for improved gaming.

There will be new privacy and security features, including end-to-end privacy and no data storage on the cloud. Plus, users will be able to hold text on an image to recognize it. This functionality is said to support 8 languages.

The Mi Smart Hub will be overhauled and there will be the ability to pair earphones with phones, tablets, and TV. Family Services will include groups of up to 8 members, health sharing with family (much like iOS 16’s health data sharing), and more.

The Mi AI voice assistant will be able to scan documents and translate, other than following commands. Additionally, the search in Settings will be improved and there will be an option to improve connection speed when Wi-Fi becomes unstable, among other things.

MIUI 14 is expected to reach the Xiaomi 13 series, the Xiaomi 12 series, and more devices first and is expected to reach eligible devices by early 2023. A list of MIUI 14 eligible devices was leaked recently and you can check it out for a better idea. Since MIUI 14 launch, alongside the Xiaomi 13 series, is expected to happen soon, we can expect official details then. Stay tuned for more details on this.