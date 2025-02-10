Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Teaser Revealed At Super Bowl in Tom Cruise’s Presence

After a substantial wait, here is another teaser for the final installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning has been released at Super Bowl LIX. This movie is easily one of the most anticipated projects to come out this year. Tom Cruise opened the sporting event and with his charming presence, also brought to the world the teaser. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what the Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning teaser has brought to light regarding the upcoming, action-packed project!

The teaser we got to see at Super Bowl LIX might not have given us a lot about the story we can expect to see in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, but it did showcase some breathtaking action sequences the franchise is known for. We got to see Ethan Hunt sprinting across a forest, hanging from a zipline and most of all, we got to see the most anticipated action sequence where Tom Cruise hags from a plane at the height of 10,000 feet.

Some time back, in an interview, Tom Cruise revealed that while performing the said stunt, he passed out multiple times due to the lack of oxygen. He trained himself to breathe in a lack of oxygen but even after that, he was unable to catch his breath sometimes and struggled to enter the aircraft again after the cameras stopped rolling. According to the Mission Impossible 8 teaser, Tom Cruise will be joined by Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is expected to be the most action-packed and stunt-intensive movie in the franchise so far and looking at the trailer, it seems as if it’s just the tip of the iceberg. It has been almost 20 years since Tom Cruise adopted the Ethan Hunt persona and considering this is the end of an era, let’s wait till May 23, 2025, to see what Tom Cruise has in store for us!