Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Trailer Has Dropped And It’s Action Packed

Tom Cruise is returning one last time for the Mission Impossible franchise with Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. The movie is highly anticipated as it will be Ethan Hunt’s final adventure. Paramount Pictures has dropped a new trailer for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning today and needless to say, it is action-packed with Tom Cruise performing some hair-raising stunts.

Ethan Hunt is back again to fight evil forces in order to protect the people of the US and safeguard the country. MI: The Final Reckoning will be the final movie of the Mission Impossible franchise, and Tom Cruise has seemingly left no stone unturned to impress the audience with an action-packed movie.

The 2-minute trailer shows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) surviving bomb attacks, knife attacks, jumping across buildings, and crossing mountain cliffs with his motorcycle. This time, Tom Cruise will test his limits by hanging on a flying biplane. There is not much known about the plot of the movie as of now, but at CinemaCon 2025, where footage of the movie was shown, Tom Cruise thanked the director Christopher McQuarrie for the movie.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will be released on May 21, 2025, in theatres as Ethan Hunt will appear on the screen for one final time.