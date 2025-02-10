Thunderbolts Trailer Released at Super Bowl With Sentry’s First Look

Since the Avengers have been taken out of the MCU, there is no one to protect the people of the world, a new team has to rise to take their place. The Thunderbolts, like it or not, are that team that has been introduced by Marvel. In Super Bowl 2025, a trailer for Thunderbolts has been released. In this trailer, we see Val in court as she advocates the formation of The Thunderbolts and we also get our first look at Sentry, one of Marvel’s most powerful anti-heroes. So, with that being said, let me tell you all about this new trailer!

The Super Bowl Thunderbolts trailer shows us that Bucky has brought together US Agent, Yelena, Taskmaster, Red Guardian, and Ghost and needs their help to protect the world from a massive threat that is, Sentry. Even though these villains are this movie’s central characters, the trailer’s highlight is Sentry’s appearance, a character very similar to Superman but with questionable morality.

In the first trailer that was released for Thunderbolts, we got to see Sentry’s alter ego, Bob but we did not get to see him use his powers as such. However, from this trailer, it seems that he is not going to use his powers for any good, at least for a while.

Since none of the members of The Thunderbolts are exactly superpowered, in the Thunderbolts trailer, we see Sentry taking them out quite easily. So, let’s wait and see how this team of misfits will manage to take out one of the most powerful characters in Marvel, and till then, stay tuned with us for more updates!