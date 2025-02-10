A New Teaser for How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Revealed at Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2025 is here and so are the teasers and trailers aka the Big Game Spots for our upcoming favorite movies. While we are gearing up to release the first How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action movie later this year, DreamWorks has shared a teaser of the movie at the Super Bowl today.

A brand new teaser featuring the beginning of Hiccup and Toothless’ adventure was released at the Super Bowl 2025. Moreover, the team has confirmed there is a new trailer on the way on Wednesday ahead of the summer release.

While the live-action movie will bring nothing original, the effects and CGI look fantastic in the teaser. Toothless, especially, looks really adorable. The movie has already seen its fair share of controversy with the casting of Astrid. But, I am looking forward to watching it on the big screen when it releases on June 13, 2025.

The HTTYD live-action looks more and more promising with the new teaser and trailer releases. Stay tuned for more updates about the main trailer releasing this Wednesday. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the big game spot of How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie in the comments below.