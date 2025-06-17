Minecraft Harness Guide: How to Ride Happy Ghast

The Minecraft Chase the Skies drop brings a host of new ghast variants, one of which can take you to the skies. The happy ghast is an adorable mob that you can ride with your friends. However, you will need a special new item to ride them. The developer has presented us with the harness, a brand-new item that will let you ride the happy ghast in Minecraft. However, can you find this harness in your world, or do you craft it? We have answered all your questions in our Minecraft harness guide here.

Items Required to Make a Harness

The harness crafting recipe in Minecraft requires very few items that can be easily found at the early stages of the game. These are:

3x Leather

2x Glass

1x Wool

Apart from these, you will need to make a crafting table to make the harness. Leather can be easily found by killing cows or sheep. You will get glass by heating sand blocks inside a furnace, and wool can be obtained by killing sheep or using shears on them.

How to Make a Harness in Minecraft

Having collected all the items listed above, it’s time to bring out your crafting table. Interact with it and follow the steps below:

Place 3 leather pieces in the squares of the topmost row .

. Place one piece of wool of any color in the center of the middle row.

of the middle row. Place the two glass blocks on the left and right sides of the wool.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

The harness of the same color as the wool will be ready on the square to the right. You can collect it by dragging and dropping it into your inventory.

How to Ride a Happy Ghast in Minecraft

Once you have crafted the harness in Minecraft, it’s time to put it to good use. You need to begin by getting a Happy Ghast first. But the process itself involves getting a dried ghast block to grow it into a ghastling, which then grows into a Happy Ghast.

Once you have this cute flying mob, follow the steps below to ride a happy ghast in Minecraft:

Equip the harness in your right hand and hold a snowball in your left to lure the happy ghast.

As it comes within range, click the right mouse button, aiming towards it to equip the harness.

The happy ghast will wear the harness with the goggles atop its head.

Now, simply stand near it and click the right mouse button to ride it.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

The happy ghast can carry up to four players at a time. If you make a lead and tie one end to the happy creature and the other end to a boat, it can carry two other regular mobs on the boat as well. A similar arrangement can be done, replacing the boat with any heavy mob like pandas and sniffers to carry them over large distances.

And that wraps up our Minecraft harness guide for the upcoming Chase the Skies drop.