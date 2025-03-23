Minecraft Is Adding a Cute Flying Mob That You Can Ride Very Soon

The first Minecraft Live of 2025 is out now, and Mojang has made groundbreaking news. For the first time, we have brand new flying mobs that you can ride in the game. The new feature makes use of the classic Ghasts from the Nether dimension, bringing them to the Overworld. These three new and unique types of Dried Ghasts, Ghastlings, and Happy Ghasts, are there to help make your Minecraft traversal a bit easier.

It all begins with a Dried Ghast. Shaped like a grumpy little blob, these new Minecraft Mobs lie behind the bone structures in the Soul Sand Valleys of the Nether Dimension. While these small creatures might seem difficult to please, all you need to do is take them home. Once you do, place these little blobs somewhere and water them. Now, all we need to do is wait.

Image Credit: Mojang/Minecraft

Image Credit: Mojang/Minecraft

Once it gets enough water and patience, it turns into a Ghastling. These adorable little teenage blobs get big enough and start floating around. And while you would think they need grass, you actually feed them snowballs! And that’s when happiness transforms into euphoria.

Image Credit: Mojang/Minecraft

These precious Ghastlings now become the Happy Ghasts. Besides being humongous and, well, floating, these mobs can be ridden! That’s right, all you need to do is attach a harness to it and get on it! Once you get on it, you’ll see the Happy Ghast put on their trusty goggles, signifying they’re ready to take flight.

Now you’re free to fly around all Minecraft Biomes and explore away. And how do you know your Happy Ghast is free? Their goggles will be up, of course. With the Happy Ghasts, you can roam around the whole world freely as if you are playing the game in Creative mode, even when you have selected Survival during world creation.

So, with these Ghasts, try building tall towering structures that suit your environment. What do you think about these new features and announcements? Let us know in the comments below!