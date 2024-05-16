Minecraft Offers 50% Discount to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

Everyone has fond memories of Minecraft from the last decade. Starting its humble beginnings in 2009, the game has grown into a cultural phenomenon. Everyone I know has played this amazing game. As Minecraft celebrates its 15th anniversary, Mojang is ensuring more players can join in on the adventure.

As posted on the official X account (formerly Twitter) of Minecraft, you can buy the sandbox builder for half its price to celebrate its anniversary. As such, players can buy the Java and Bedrock edition of the game for only $19.99. There’s also a very sneaky Jujutsu Kaisen reference in the post. But I might be thinking too much about it. Minecraft is half off!



Gift yourself or a friend today (discounts may vary by region): https://t.co/RiOKnzIGp2#Minecraft15 pic.twitter.com/rFb09rPpiE— Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 15, 2024

Minecraft Legends and Minecraft Dungeons also have some nice discounts. So, if you ever wanted to try out the dungeon crawler spin-off or the strategy game set in the Minecraft universe, you can do so by paying $19.99.

If you have a tablet or mobile and want to experience Minecraft on the go, you can also buy Minecraft Mobile for just $1.99 on Android and iOS. All of these prices last until the 15th-anniversary celebration. So, you can buy them from May 15 to May 29, 2024.

In addition to these amazing discounts, players can get Minecraft character creator items, including the Minecraft Twitch cape and the TikTok cape. Are you finally going to get Minecraft now? Let us know in the comments below!