Microsoft to Launch the Xbox Streaming Device Next Year: Report

Almost a year ago, Microsoft confirmed that it is working on a game streaming device for people to stream games from almost anywhere as part of the company’s Xbox Everywhere initiative. While details weren’t available previously, new details now reveal that this could happen soon. Here are the details.

An Xbox Streaming Device Coming Soon

A report by GamesBeat suggests that the Xbox streaming device is expected to reach users next year. It will either take the shape of a stick like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or might resemble a Roku, a Chromecast, or an Apple TV device.

The device will allow people to stream cloud games from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by connecting it to a TV or a monitor, thus, dismissing the need for them to own an Xbox gaming console. The streaming device is also expected to get an added and exciting functionality of streaming movies and TV shows. Hence, the streaming device will attract gamers and movie buffs alike.

To recall, Microsoft hinted at its plans for a game-streaming device at the 2021 E3 online event. The company’s CVP of gaming experiences and platforms Liz Hamren, said, “We’re also developing standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor, so if you have a strong internet connection, you can stream your Xbox experience.” For those who don’t know already, E3 2022 has been entirely canceled.

It is also suggested that Microsoft is developing an Xbox game-streaming app for access to the cloud games on Smart TVs. This is said to be done in collaboration with Samsung. Hence, those with Samsung Smart TVs won’t have to get a dedicated streaming device. The app is also expected to become official next year. For those who don’t know, Samsung’s latest Smart TVs already support Google Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. So, it would make sense for Microsoft to join the list too.

This information comes after Microsoft recently made Fortnite available on Xbox Cloud Gaming. This again comes under the Xbox Everywhere Initiative and will allow people to play the popular title on smartphones (even on iPhones), tablets, and PCs.

It remains to be seen when the Xbox streaming device becomes available for people to buy. We will keep you posted on this. Hence, stay tuned and let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.