As the next gen Xbox Series X and Series S go on pre-order today across the world, Microsoft has also announced a bunch of new accessories for gamers purchasing the new Xbox consoles. After all, while the consoles will ship with one Xbox controller included, that might not cut it for a lot of people.

First off, players can order additional Xbox Series X|S controllers to get started with multiplayer games on their brand new consoles. Moreover, there’s a new colour for the controller — Shock Blue. Whether that goes with the included ‘Robot White’ controller of the Series S or the ‘Carbon Black’ controller of the Series X is something you will have to judge for yourself, but independently, it looks amazing.

The company also announced new PC controller bundles so you can get the Xbox controller + Wireless adapter to play wirelessly on Windows, or you can go wired and get the Xbox controller and USB-C cable.

For those long gaming sessions, the company has refreshed its rechargeable battery solution. It’s introducing a new Xbox rechargeable battery + USB-C cable bundle. The battery plugs into your controller and charges it in under 4 hours.

The Xbox controllers are priced at $59.99, which is impressive considering the improvements made by Microsoft in the new controller. The rechargeable battery bundle is priced at $24.99. The accessories can be pre-ordered now, and will be delivered starting from November 10.