Microsoft Further Confirms Plans on “Keystone” Xbox Streaming Device: Report

Since last year, Microsoft is expected to introduce a streaming device like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick to make gaming accessible to more and more people. At last year’s E3 event, it confirmed its plans and since then, we have heard some information on the product. Now, as per the latest information, this news has been further confirmed as Microsoft has shared some more details on it. Have a look.

An Xbox Streaming Device Coming Soon!

A report by Windows Central reveals that Microsoft has confirmed plans to introduce a gaming device, which is codenamed Keystone. This is expected to be an affordable Xbox device, which will enable more people to get it.

But the company has pointed out that it still needs to work on the device and will explore more “iterations” of the product to launch the one best deemed for the people. A statement to Windows Central reads, “As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.“

Therefore, while an Xbox streaming device is in the making, the company is yet to finalize it. As a result, one can’t expect a launch anytime soon. A previous report has hinted at the 2023 launch but there’s nothing concrete as of now.

Xbox Streaming Device Expectations

As for details of the streaming device, it will be compatible with a TV or a monitor and won’t require people to get a dedicated gaming console to access games. It will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and will allow access to games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The device is also expected to come with the ability to stream movies and TV shows, and even games to compete with Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and more.

In addition, Microsoft is speculated to introduce an Xbox game-streaming app for smart TVs and could collaborate with Samsung for the same. That said, details on the streaming device or the gaming app are not fully available. So, we don’t really know how these will shape up.

We expect Microsoft to provide more information now that it further strengthened its plans to introduce a streaming device. We will keep you posted. So, stay tuned to this space, and do share your thoughts on the upcoming Xbox streaming device in the comments below.