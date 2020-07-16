Microsoft Teams is getting a new update that brings a number of new features and optimizations to the productivity app. The update, which is rolling out both on Android and iOS, comes exactly a week after the company rolled out a whole host of new features to the app, including Live Captions, Live Reactions, Messaging Filters, Video Filters and more.

New Features on Android

On Android, the Microsoft Teams app has been updated to version 1416/1.0.0.2020062901. It now comes with an additional search functionality to search for specific words or phrases within chats and channels. You can also raise a virtual hand during a meeting to let others know you have something to say. Here’s the complete official changelog as listed by Microsoft:

Call and message Skype users from Teams work account

Search inside chat and channel

Raise a virtual hand during a meeting to let others know you have something to say

Log in to Teams with a personal Microsoft account to get live location sharing, group task lists and calendar, and a personal Safe for secure info sharing with friends and family

New Features on iOS

On iOS, the Microsoft Teams app is now on version 2.0.16 following the latest update. Like on Android, the iOS app also brings the additional search functionality that allows users to search chats and channels. In addition, folks will now have the ability to contact Skype users from a work account. Here’s the full changelog from Microsoft:

Free meetings are here! Send meeting invites via a link. People don’t need a Teams account to attend

Search inside chats and channels

Long press the Teams app for a shortcut to start a call

Translate messages to your preferred language

Manage your Safe key or let Microsoft manage it for you. Change anytime in Settings

You can download/ update Microsoft Teams from the Play Store or the App Store.