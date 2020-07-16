Microsoft Teams is getting a new update that brings a number of new features and optimizations to the productivity app. The update, which is rolling out both on Android and iOS, comes exactly a week after the company rolled out a whole host of new features to the app, including Live Captions, Live Reactions, Messaging Filters, Video Filters and more.
New Features on Android
On Android, the Microsoft Teams app has been updated to version 1416/1.0.0.2020062901. It now comes with an additional search functionality to search for specific words or phrases within chats and channels. You can also raise a virtual hand during a meeting to let others know you have something to say. Here’s the complete official changelog as listed by Microsoft:
- Call and message Skype users from Teams work account
- Search inside chat and channel
- Raise a virtual hand during a meeting to let others know you have something to say
- Log in to Teams with a personal Microsoft account to get live location sharing, group task lists and calendar, and a personal Safe for secure info sharing with friends and family
New Features on iOS
On iOS, the Microsoft Teams app is now on version 2.0.16 following the latest update. Like on Android, the iOS app also brings the additional search functionality that allows users to search chats and channels. In addition, folks will now have the ability to contact Skype users from a work account. Here’s the full changelog from Microsoft:
- Free meetings are here! Send meeting invites via a link. People don’t need a Teams account to attend
- Search inside chats and channels
- Long press the Teams app for a shortcut to start a call
- Translate messages to your preferred language
- Manage your Safe key or let Microsoft manage it for you. Change anytime in Settings
You can download/ update Microsoft Teams from the Play Store or the App Store.