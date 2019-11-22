At its Surface Event back in October, Microsoft unveiled its new Surface Buds alongside all the other laptops and dual-display Surface Neo and Duo devices. The truly wireless earbuds were expected to be available in time for the holiday season this year, but Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay has now tweeted that the earbuds are being delayed.

“Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on,” Panay wrote. “To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020.” Panay tweeted

Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020 #Surface — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) November 21, 2019

During the launch of the earbuds, the Redmond giant showed off how the earbuds have a unique looking design, and will be comfortable to wear for long durations. The company also mentioned that the earbuds will come with tap and gesture support, along with translation support for 60 languages.

To be fair, the earbuds do look like they might be the least conspicuous looking truly wireless earbuds when they finally launch, and it’s just slightly sad that the company has delayed their launch by such a significant amount. Let’s just hope that when these earphones finally become available, Microsoft is able to deliver a product that makes the waiting feel worthwhile.