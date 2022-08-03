Microsoft Introduces Outlook Lite for Low-End Android Phones

Microsoft has released the new Outlook Lite app for Android phones with low-end specs and for areas with unreliable network connectivity. News of a lighter Outlook app made rounds last month and now this has become official. Here are the details to know.

Outlook Lite App Now Rolling Out

The Outlook Lite app will be 5MB in size, which is smaller as compared to the original Outlook app and is expected to provide a faster performance even on “lightweight” phones with RAM as low as 1GB. This is also meant to run well in any network, including 2G and 3G globally. So, if you are in a place with low internet, you may still be able to send important emails.

Plus, the Outlook Lite app will ensure less battery is used. The core Outlook features will be present. You will be able to send emails, access the calendar, contacts, and more.

Microsoft’s blog post says, “With Outlook Lite, our goal is to make Outlook more accessible to users who are on lightweight mobile devices across the world empowering them to achieve more.“

The app will support Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts, which was suggested previously too. We may get to see third-party apps (like Gmail) support in the future.

The app joins the various lighter apps available, coming from Meta and Google. The Outlook Lite Android app is now available in India, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. More countries are expected to get it in the future.

So, do you think the idea of a “Lite-er” Outlook app is a good one? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below. And if you are interested in downloading it, you can check out its Google Play Store link here.