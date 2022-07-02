Microsoft to Soon Introduce the Outlook Lite App for Android

Lighter versions of several apps exist, allowing them to run on low-end smartphones and in areas with low internet connectivity. We have a bunch of Google Go apps, Facebook Lite, and more on the list. Microsoft is also prepping to launch one, which will be a ‘Lite-er’ version of Outlook for Android.

Outlook Lite App in the Making

Microsoft has recently updated its Microsoft 365 roadmap and we can find mentions of an Outlook Lite app for Android. This would essentially bring in the Outlook features stuffed in a relatively smaller app size for phones low on RAM. It is said that the new app will launch this month.

The app’s description reads, “An Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network.”

The Outlook Lite app will be available for the general audience globally. This means that an official announcement is soon in order and we can then know more about the app.

However, this isn’t the first time Microsoft thought of launching a lighter variant of Outlook on Android. A report by Dr.Windows suggests that there already exists an Outlook Lite app but is limited to select countries. The app is mentioned in various Microsoft documents with a full-fledged FAQ section.

The page reveals that the current Outlook Lite app only supports personal Outlook, Hotmail, Live, and MSN accounts and allows users to log in to one account. It is suggested that support for third-party accounts like Gmail will arrive in the future. The report also mentions that Outlook Lite has more or less the same functionalities as the original Outlook app on Android and is rather faster.

This new updated roadmap probably means that Microsoft is readying a new version of the Outlook Lite app with a wider reach and more added features. Although, it remains to be seen when the app becomes official for us. We will keep you in the loop for this, so, stay tuned. And do share your thoughts on the upcoming Microsoft Outlook Lite app in the comments below.