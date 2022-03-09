Microsoft Fixes Windows 11 Bug That Keeps Files After Factory Reset with Latest Update

Microsoft has started rolling out a new patch for all Windows 11 and Windows 10 users today as part of its Tuesday update. While the new updates do not bring in a wide range of new features, the updates address a bug that keeps files after a PC reset. The bug was discovered recently on the Windows platform and it keeps certain files on a system even after a user resets their PC or laptop. Let’s take a look at the details.

Microsoft Patches Windows Bug That Keeps Files After Reset

Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 build 22000.556 for all users. So, if you are running the Windows 11 version 21H2, you will get a new cumulative update in the form of KB5011493 that will take your Windows 11 build number to 22000.556.

For those who don’t know, The bug, which was discovered only last month, keeps certain OneDrive files that were previously synced or downloaded locally on a PC or a laptop even after a full reset of the system.

Microsoft has said that it will take around 7 days for the update to fully fix the issue. The company also recommends using the Windows Update Troubleshooter for immediate effects.

Similarly, the tech giant has introduced the Windows 10 build 19044.1586 as a cumulative patch KB5011487 for supported Windows 10 versions like 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2. The patch takes the build numbers of the said Windows 10 versions to 19044. 1586, 19043. 1586, and 19042. 1586, respectively.

Other than fixing the file-retention bug in both Windows 10 and 11, the latest updates improve the security of your Windows device. Hence, these are mandatory updates that you will need to download and install on your desktop or laptop eventually. You can manually download them from here or go to the Windows Update settings on your machine and check for the new updates.