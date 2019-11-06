Microsoft has released the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19018 (20H1) to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. The company is also ending the ‘Skip Ahead’ program with this release, saying Windows Insiders who have opted into Skip Ahead will all be migrated back into the Fast ring.

“This means that Skip Ahead will no longer be reflected under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program. Going forward, we will not be offering Skip Ahead as an option for Insiders to sign-up for. Our goal is to provide everyone in the Fast ring the freshest builds at the same time”, said the company.

As for the new build, it adds four quick web searches to the Search Home as part of a new feature that the company says will help users find results from the web even faster. The new search topics include Weather, Top News, New Movies and a Today-in-History option which will explore notable events that happened on that day.

To preview these search results, users will need to select the search box to open Search Home, then choose one of the quick search buttons as seen in the screenshot above. Users will also be able to enter a query into the search box for quick results about almost everything, the company said.

Do note that this is a server-side change that’s currently rolling out and will appear for users across builds from version 1809 to 20H1. Currently, quick searches are only available in the US, but Microsoft says it will soon be available internationally.

Apart from the aforementioned Quick Search shortcuts, the new release largely contains bug fixes and minor enhancements to existing features, including a few small tweaks to the UI, etc. You can check out the full changelog on the official Microsoft blog.