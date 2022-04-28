Microsoft Edge is Testing a VPN-like Service Called Edge Secure Network

Microsoft is testing a new security feature called Edge Secure Network, which is meant to make the browsing experience more secure and private. The feature will work like a VPN to protect user data from any cyber attacks or threats from hackers. Here’s all you need to know.

Microsoft Edge Secure Network Details

The security feature, which has been developed in partnership with Cloudflare, will encrypt users’ internet connection to protect their data from any malicious activity. When Edge Secure Network is enabled, it will direct the data through an encrypted tunnel for the creation of a secure network even when a non-secure URL is used.

This will prevent hackers and other services from accessing the browsing data like the websites visited, especially on a shared public Wi-Fi network. The servcie will also conceal the actual IP address of a user by providing him or her with a virtual IP address so that users can also keep their location private.

It is said that users will have to sign into their Microsoft accounts to access the Edge Secure Network feature. Users will also get 1GB of data free per month tied up to thier account. Plus, all bandwidth data is deleted at the end of every month and no data is stored by Cloudflare too.

Microsoft Edge Secure Network works akin to the inbuilt VPN services of various browsers such as Opera and Mozilla. The company has detailed ways to how to enable the feature, which can be easily done via the Settings.

The Microsoft Edge Secure Network feature is currently a preview feature and can be accessed if users become a part of Microsoft Edge Insider channels. It remains to be seen when it will be available for the general audience. Stay tuned for that and let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.