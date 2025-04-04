Microsoft Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Nostalgic Wallpapers: Download Here

Microsoft turned 50 today. From Windows to some of its other best software products, the firm has come a long way, with much more to look forward to. On this occasion, Microsoft has shared some fantastic wallpapers that pay tribute to some of its famous products. Here are all the 50th anniversary Microsoft wallpapers that you can download.

Download Microsoft 50th Anniversary Wallpapers

Starting with the product that helped Microsoft reach where it is today, Windows. The Windows logo wallpaper combines modern aesthetics with nostalgic assets. The classic four square Windows logo is accompanied by various elements such as the paint icon, Minesweeper Bomb, Solitaire, and the classic Pinball.

Image Credits: Microsoft

Then there’s a Floppy Disk, a Magnifying Glass, the old Chess game logo, and classic folder icons, combined with the Internet Explorer icon. There’s also a camera and a key cap with 50 printed on it.

Next, we have wallpapers that are a throwback to Microsoft’s classic Mahjong game. It was launched in 2012 and was a tile-based game involving drawing or removing tiles to form combinations that can win you matches.

Image Credits: Microsoft

The Mahjong wallpaper depicts layers of Mahjong tiles forming the number 50 inside what looks like the classic Windows 96/98 window. It’s available in orange and green, but the former looks amazing.

Then we have a solitaire wallpaper in pink and blue/black. The pink variant has a non-existent 50 of heart, which is an ode to 50 years of Microsoft. On the other hand, the black/blue has 50 of spade, which looks more classic.

Image Credits: Microsoft

The wallpapers have a pattern that looks like it was made from the card falling effect that players encountered once a game of solitaire ended.

Lastly, the classic tulips. Windows XP users would remember the classic tulips wallpaper which added that homely vibe to the Windows PC at home.

Image Credits: Microsoft

Well, the 50th anniversary wallpaper is inspired by the same and also has a dark purple version that looks phenomenal. The tulips form the word 50 with butterflies all around them. You can download all the wallpapers by clicking the button below.

What are some of your favorite Windows wallpapers? Let us know in the comments.