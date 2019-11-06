Less than a month after launching the Mi Air Purifier 2C in India, Chinese smartphone and consumer electronics company, Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Air Purifier 3 in the country.

The new Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a HEPA Class 13 filter, an activated carbon filter, and a primary filter to form its triple filtration system for cleaning the air. While the Mi Air Purifier 3 looks almost identical to the Mi Air Purifier 2S, it brings a higher CADR (Clear Air Delivery Rate) of 380 cubic metres per hour, and is capable of handling a larger area overall when compared to the Mi Air Purifier 2S. There’s also a touchscreen OLED display on the front which displays the current quality of air in the room while also allowing users to swipe on the display to change modes.

Changes on the design front include a larger, square opening on the top, as compared to a circular one on the Mi Air Purifier 2S. The company has also replaced the fan inside the Mi Air Purifier 3 and it now comes with a centrifugal fan as opposed to an Eddy fan.

The new Mi Air Purifier 3 has been launched at a price of Rs. 9,999 and will be available on Amazon and Flipkart starting tomorrow. Meanwhile, the company will continue selling the Mi Air Purifier 2C that it launched last month at its Rs. 6,499 price tag, and it looks like the Mi Air Purifier 2S will also stay available, at least as of now.

Buy the Mi Air Purifier 3 from Mi.com (Rs. 9,999)