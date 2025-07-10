The Next Apple Vision Pro Will Get an M4 Upgrade

Apple’s first mixed reality headset hasn’t been the success the company was hoping for, but the company has not given up yet. Apple is planning to ship a new version of the Vision Pro as early as this year. And it is set to feature an M4 chipset and a brand new strap.

Going by the recent Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Apple is working on the next iteration of the Vision Pro headset, aiming to deliver better performance with the help of its latest M4 chipset. The company is also focusing on improving comfort while wearing the headgear.

Image Credit: Beebom

Gurman said in his report, “The updated Vision Pro will include a faster processor and components that can better run artificial intelligence, according to people with knowledge of the matter. There also will be a new strap to make it easier to wear the headset for long periods of time, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans haven’t been announced.”

There are no reports of any design changes, so it is likely going to be the same hardware with minor internal improvements. This aligns perfectly with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s roadmap of Apple’s upcoming head-mounted devices. The Cupertino giant also has plans to develop its own smart glasses, similar to Meta’s, in the coming years.

Apple Vision Series and Smart Glasses Roadmap (2025–2028): Smart Glasses Set to Drive the Next Wave in Consumer Electronics



Full story: https://t.co/41Moxlj1Ai pic.twitter.com/U2nQhBmEYg — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 29, 2025

I am honestly more excited for the new strap since the other two options that shipped with the original Vision Pro weren’t that comfortable. Given the lack of design change, I hope the new strap is compatible with the original model. But are all these changes enough for you to shell out $3,499 for the Vision Pro? Let us know in the comments below.