Meta Launches Affordable Quest 3S to Replace Quest 2

During the Meta Connect 2024 event, the company pulled the curtains from its new mixed-reality headset, the Meta Quest 3S. This is an extension of the Quest 3 that came out last year, bringing the powerful headgear at an affordable price range for those looking for a low-cost upgrade from the Meta Quest 2. So, let’s quickly break down all the features of Meta Quest 3S, and then talk about its pricing.

Meta Quest 3S: Specs and Features

The Meta Quest 3S is oriented towards people who want a cheaper mixed reality experience. It features most of the upgrades and hardware specifications, that we got to see with the Meta Quest 3.

It includes Fresnel lenses with an overall narrower field of view and it also doesn’t have the 4K+ Infinite display of the Quest 3, so no 4K content on this one. Other than that, it packs all the upgrades we saw with the Meta Quest 3, including the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset.

This allows the Quest 3S to be compatible with the entire AAA gaming library of its earlier model. Including the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadows. It starts at 128 GB for the base variant replacing the base version of the Quest 3, however, the top variant maxes out at 256 GB of storage. But if that is still not enough for you, then you should get the Meta Quest 3.

The design has also undergone a slight change, with iPhone-esque camera lenses on each side. So it will not be compatible with all the Meta Quest 3 accessories. You will be able to use the Elite Strap, Elite Strap with Battery, the Carrying Case and the Compact Carrying Case, the Link cable, the Charging Dock, and the Active Straps.

Meta Quest 3S: Pricing and Availability

The Meta Quest 3S starts at $299.99 for the 128 GB model and $399.99 for the 256 GB variant. If you buy the Quest 3S before April 2025, then you will get a free 3-month subscription to Quest+and Batman: Arkham Shadow for free.

You can also opt for the Play Now, Pay Later program, where you can get the Quest 3 or the 3S for as low as $19.99 per month along with a 24-month Quest+ subscription and Meta Warranty Plus. Here is a price breakdown.

● Meta Quest 3S (128GB): $19.99/ month

● Meta Quest 3S (256GB): $24.99 / month

● Meta Quest 3 (512GB): $29.99 / month

The Meta Quest 3S is available for pre-order starting today on Meta.com and the device officially goes on sale starting October 15th.