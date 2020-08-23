Marvel has been cooking the Avengers game for quite a long time now. We have seen the production house release the trailer and the gameplay footage back in 2019. In the trailer and the gameplay, we saw the main characters of the series like Captain America, Ironman, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow. Now, some data miners have found codes and information about 15 new characters who might be added to the game in the near future.

According to a report by IGN, data miners who have access to the game have been data mining for additional information. So, reportedly they have found names of 15 heroes from the Marvel universe who might make their way to the actual game.

This was the first data-mine carried out by the miners that revealed 15 big names that are still officially unannounced by Marvel. So, below are the names of those Marvel heroes.

Ant-Man The Wasp Vision Black Panther Dr. Strange Falcon Mar-Vell Mockingbird Quake Winter Soldier Scarlet Witch Captain Marvel Kate Bishop She-Hulk War Machine

So, these 15 unannounced names popped up in the game according to the data miners. And we are hoping that Marvel will be adding these heroes to their flagship title in the near future.

The “Marvel’s Avengers” was to release on May 15 of this year. However, earlier this year, the developers announced that to take some more time on the development of the game, the release of the game will be delayed.

So, the Avengers are finally coming to PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia on September 4.