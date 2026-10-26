Marvel Rivals Players Are Calling out NetEase After Its New Avengers Endgame PvE Mode Falls Flat

NetEase’s new Marvel Rivals Avengers: Endgame PvE mode, which launched on October 24, 2026, has drawn heavy backlash from players who call it uninspired and boring, with no replayability. The backlash has trickled down from Avengers: Endgame PvE mode to Marvel’s Rivals’ Path to Doomsday event as a whole.

Marvel Rivals Players Slam Repetitive Avengers Endgame PvE Mode and NetEase Bans

Players have slammed the new Marvel Rivals PvE mode for a few reasons. Firstly, it’s vastly unbalanced. Even with the best heroes in Marvel Rivals’ Avengers: Endgame PvE mode, the Thanos boss feels extremely spongy, according to players.

Secondly, players say the new mode feels repetitive and offers no real challenge, other than mindlessly shooting at Thanos and his minions. User DevinY1 wrote on X about this criticism, saying, “The lack of replayability is what got me.”

Furthermore, X user Rigsychu reported that NetEase handed multiple players seven-day bans simply for queuing up for the new Marvel Rivals mode. Even those who never used any Marvel Rivals mods received bans, suggesting a bug with the Avengers: Endgame mode.

Image Credit: X/@Rigsychu

This ban didn’t sit well with the community either, as X user RichwoodCman5 wrote some harsh words, saying, “Balance the f***ing game, stop giving the same 8 characters legendaries, stop buffing terrorists and nerf them, wasted Thanos for a bs boring mode that gets ppls accs banned and over a full balance focus season.”

Meanwhile, user Logan wrote, “This game mode was freaking awful; what were you even thinking this could be? I would have rather paid $16 for the [Captain America] skin than have to play this.”

On the r/MarvelRivals subreddit, the case is no different. Players praise the previous Marvel Rivals Age of Ultron and Infinity War modes, but criticize Endgame’s repetitive combat, lack of progression compared to Blood Hunt, and restricted two-hour play sessions.

Not just that, fans are also slamming NetEase for delaying the second character for Marvel Rivals Season 10.5, rumored to be Nightcrawler, to Season 11 to favor the Doomsday modes. Furthermore, a resurfaced Shacknews March 2026 interview revealed that NetEase reached out to Disney about the Path to Doomsday event leading up to Avengers: Doomsday.

This revelation has caused players to call out NetEase for the underwhelming Path to Doomsday event, including the new PvE mode. Well, if you want the free MCU Captain America: The Winter Soldier Marvel Rivals skin, you can jump into a match and get it pretty quickly.

However, no amount of Marvel Rivals free skins can compensate for the disappointing lead-up to what is probably the biggest Marvel movie of the decade. That said, did you enjoy the new PvE mode? Let us know.