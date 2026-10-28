Marvel Rivals October 29 Patch Notes: Marvel Tokon Skins, Night of Illusions Event, Hero Fixes, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 is all about new Avengers game modes and Halloween content. Following the new spooky skins, NetEase Games is introducing a new Halloween-themed event, Night of Illusions. In addition, new Celestial and Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls skins are coming to the game in the next update. So, check out the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the October 29 update here.

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5‘s next content update drops on October 29, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

There will be no server downtime for the upcoming update, as confirmed by the developers. As a result, you can hop back into the game right away after installing the new update to solve the new Halloween event.

Marvel Rivals Version 20261029 Patch Notes

New In Store

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skins and cosmetic items arriving in the in-game store after the October 29 update launches:

Winter Soldier – Celestial Soldier Bundle

Availability: October 30, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC to November 27, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Storm – Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Bundle

Iron Man – Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Bundle

Winter Soldier – Celestial Soldier Emoji Bundle

Winter Soldier – Celestial Soldier Chroma Iris Nebula/Pipe Nebula and Ultimate Ability VFX

Storm – Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Ultimate Ability VFX

Available From: October 30, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Night of Illusions

Image Credit: NetEase Games

NetEase Games is introducing a new Halloween-themed event called Night of Illusions. This event is teased to be similar to the popular Death of Apocalypse event in Marvel Rivals. As Elsa Bloodstone in Marvel Rivals, players must explore 5 mysterious rooms and solve different puzzles to claim limited-time rewards including rare Gallery Cards, Units, Sprays, and more!



Event Period: October 29, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC to December 31, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Gorr’s Out-of-Bounds Butchering : Fixed a bug where Marvel Rivals Gorr could occasionally fly entirely out of the map if he cast Shadow Harvest immediately after generating a Black Berserker.

: Fixed a bug where Marvel Rivals Gorr could occasionally fly entirely out of the map if he cast Shadow Harvest immediately after generating a Black Berserker. Rogue’s Wardrobe Malfunction : Fixed a model clipping issue with Marvel Rivals Rogue‘s X-Men ’97 Season 2 costume where her left arm would clip through her cape while walking backwards.

: Fixed a model clipping issue with Marvel Rivals Rogue‘s X-Men ’97 Season 2 costume where her left arm would clip through her cape while walking backwards. Black Cat’s Missing Glitch : Fixed an issue where the overhead icon for Marvel Rivals Black Cat‘s Fatal Weaver costume would disappear when utilizing her Team-Up ability with Spider-Man, Binding Ties.

: Fixed an issue where the overhead icon for Marvel Rivals Black Cat‘s Fatal Weaver costume would disappear when utilizing her Team-Up ability with Spider-Man, Binding Ties. B lack Cat’s Ultimate Keybind : Fixed a bug where players could still use the ‘Q’ key to activate the second phase of Black Cat’s Ultimate Ability, even if they had bound the Ultimate Ability to a different key.

: Fixed a bug where players could still use the ‘Q’ key to activate the second phase of Black Cat’s Ultimate Ability, even if they had bound the Ultimate Ability to a different key. Invisible Woman’s Transparent Trouble: Fixed an issue where casting other abilities wouldn’t always break her stealth if she had entered it using Veiled Step.

Maps

Times Square One-Way Trip: Fixed a bug where players who entered a game from Times Square and clicked “One More Round” on the post-match summary screen were unable to return to Times Square after the subsequent match ended.

Other

Mall Title Drift : Fixed a UI glitch in the Store where, after completing all Pop & Wins, the secondary navigation bar would shift left and go out of bounds off the screen if no subtitle was set beneath the Store title.

: Fixed a UI glitch in the Store where, after completing all Pop & Wins, the secondary navigation bar would shift left and go out of bounds off the screen if no subtitle was set beneath the Store title. Moon Knight’s Missing Ankh: Fixed an issue in Blood Hunt mode where equipping Marvel Rivals Moon Knight‘s Ankh-specific build without setting any Traits would sometimes prevent him from placing an Ankh in-game.

And that’s everything new coming to the game on October 29, according to the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes. Are you excited for the new Night of Illusions event? Let us know in the comments below.