Home > News > Marvel Rivals October 29 Patch Notes: Marvel Tokon Skins, Night of Illusions Event, Hero Fixes, and More

Marvel Rivals October 29 Patch Notes: Marvel Tokon Skins, Night of Illusions Event, Hero Fixes, and More

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Storm Marvel Tokon skin in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals Version 20261029 update goes live on October 29, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC.
  • The new update brings Marvel Tokon skins and the Night of Illusions Halloween event.
  • No server downtime for the upcoming update.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 is all about new Avengers game modes and Halloween content. Following the new spooky skins, NetEase Games is introducing a new Halloween-themed event, Night of Illusions. In addition, new Celestial and Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls skins are coming to the game in the next update. So, check out the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the October 29 update here.

Marvel Rivals October 29 Update Downtime Details

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5‘s next content update drops on October 29, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

There will be no server downtime for the upcoming update, as confirmed by the developers. As a result, you can hop back into the game right away after installing the new update to solve the new Halloween event.

Marvel Rivals Version 20261029 Patch Notes

New In Store

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skins and cosmetic items arriving in the in-game store after the October 29 update launches:

  • Winter Soldier – Celestial Soldier Bundle

Availability: October 30, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC to November 27, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

  • Storm – Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Bundle
  • Iron Man – Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Bundle
  • Winter Soldier – Celestial Soldier Emoji Bundle
  • Winter Soldier – Celestial Soldier Chroma Iris Nebula/Pipe Nebula and Ultimate Ability VFX
  • Storm – Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Ultimate Ability VFX

Available From: October 30, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Night of Illusions

Marvel Rivals Night of Illusions event
Image Credit: NetEase Games

NetEase Games is introducing a new Halloween-themed event called Night of Illusions. This event is teased to be similar to the popular Death of Apocalypse event in Marvel Rivals. As Elsa Bloodstone in Marvel Rivals, players must explore 5 mysterious rooms and solve different puzzles to claim limited-time rewards including rare Gallery Cards, Units, Sprays, and more!

Event Period: October 29, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC to December 31, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

  • Gorr’s Out-of-Bounds Butchering: Fixed a bug where Marvel Rivals Gorr could occasionally fly entirely out of the map if he cast Shadow Harvest immediately after generating a Black Berserker.
  • Rogue’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Fixed a model clipping issue with Marvel Rivals Rogue‘s X-Men ’97 Season 2 costume where her left arm would clip through her cape while walking backwards.
  • Black Cat’s Missing Glitch: Fixed an issue where the overhead icon for Marvel Rivals Black Cat‘s Fatal Weaver costume would disappear when utilizing her Team-Up ability with Spider-Man, Binding Ties.
  • Black Cat’s Ultimate Keybind: Fixed a bug where players could still use the ‘Q’ key to activate the second phase of Black Cat’s Ultimate Ability, even if they had bound the Ultimate Ability to a different key.
  • Invisible Woman’s Transparent Trouble: Fixed an issue where casting other abilities wouldn’t always break her stealth if she had entered it using Veiled Step.

Maps

  • Times Square One-Way Trip: Fixed a bug where players who entered a game from Times Square and clicked “One More Round” on the post-match summary screen were unable to return to Times Square after the subsequent match ended.

Other

  • Mall Title Drift: Fixed a UI glitch in the Store where, after completing all Pop & Wins, the secondary navigation bar would shift left and go out of bounds off the screen if no subtitle was set beneath the Store title.
  • Moon Knight’s Missing Ankh: Fixed an issue in Blood Hunt mode where equipping Marvel Rivals Moon Knight‘s Ankh-specific build without setting any Traits would sometimes prevent him from placing an Ankh in-game.

And that’s everything new coming to the game on October 29, according to the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes. Are you excited for the new Night of Illusions event? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
Marvel Rivals Players Are Calling out NetEase After Its New Avengers Endgame PvE Mode Falls Flat
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 26, 2026
I Played Marvel Rivals Avengers Endgame PvE Mode for Hours – These Are the Best Characters
Ajith Kumar Oct 24, 2026
How to Get Free MCU Captain America The Winter Soldier Skin in Marvel Rivals
Ajith Kumar Oct 24, 2026
Marvel Rivals Avengers Endgame PvE Mode: Session Times, How to Play, and More
Ajith Kumar Oct 22, 2026
#Tags
Marvel Rivals
Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Epic Games CEO Reacts to "Fake" KFC Fortnite Collab Skin Concept
    Epic Games CEO Reacts to "Fake" KFC Fortnite Collab Skin Concept
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    Bandai Namco Data Breach Hits Over 300,000 Users as Third-Party Leak Exposes Millions of Records
    Bandai Namco Data Breach Hits Over 300,000 Users as Third-Party Leak Exposes Millions of Records
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    GameSir Just Revealed GTA 6 Controllers That Put the DualSense to Shame
    GameSir Just Revealed GTA 6 Controllers That Put the DualSense to Shame
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season Key Art Reveals New Sprite and Battle Pass Skins
    Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season Key Art Reveals New Sprite and Battle Pass Skins
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    New GTA 6 Original Song ‘Pusher’ by Justice Just Dropped on Spotify
    New GTA 6 Original Song ‘Pusher’ by Justice Just Dropped on Spotify
    Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
    GTA 6's Iconic Vice City Sign Is Becoming a Real-Life Attraction in Miami
    GTA 6's Iconic Vice City Sign Is Becoming a Real-Life Attraction in Miami
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    Cyberpunk 2 Could Finally Introduce Multiplayer, Job Listing Suggests
    Cyberpunk 2 Could Finally Introduce Multiplayer, Job Listing Suggests
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia