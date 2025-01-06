Marvel Rivals Season 1 Trailer Is Here with a Release Date and Character Reveal

Netease Games already spoiled us when they said that Marvel Rivals will have a new character every new season. And just as Season 0 ends, we are ready to witness the first new character and it is more than one. Netease Games just revealed the Marvel Rivals Season 1 ‘Eternal Night Falls’ trailer with the official release date and first reveal of The Fantastic Four.

With Season 0 ending this Thursday, the next season will begin on January 10, 2025, UTC. This means the Marvel Rivals Season 1 release date is Friday, January 10, 2025, at 1 AM PST, 4 AM EST. Here is the official trailer for the upcoming season:

If you are from another region in the world, here is a list of Season 1 release dates and times:

Asia Pacific : January 10, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. PST

: January 10, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. PST Brazil : January 10, at 06:00 a.m. Brasilia

: January 10, at 06:00 a.m. Brasilia Europe : January 10, at 10:00 a.m. CET

: January 10, at 10:00 a.m. CET Japan : January 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. JST

: January 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. JST India: January 10, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. IST

Season 1 Brings The Fantastic Four In Marvel Rivals

Along with the release date, Season 1, Eternal Night Falls exposes the new characters coming to the game. But before the reveal of the characters, we also see Dracula ignite a blood moon above NYC, unveiling the new map. While there is still no confirmation on the new map, we see The Fantastic Four for the first time.

Image Credit: Marvel Rivals/ Netease Games (via X)

Earlier, an ad revealed the iconic Marvel family accidentally. However, after a few days, Netease Games officially revealed The Fantastic Four along with HERBIE. While confirmed characters and a map are sorted, for now, we still await what else Dracula brings. At the end of the trailer, we see a bat coming towards the screen. This might be a hint towards a rumored character Blade.

Well, for now, we fans are eagerly waiting for the Marvel Rivals Season 1 release date. Are you excited to play as The Fantastic Four characters? Do tell us in the comments.