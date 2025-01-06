Home > News > Marvel Rivals Season 1 Trailer Is Here with a Release Date and Character Reveal

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Trailer Is Here with a Release Date and Character Reveal

Ishan Adhikary
Comments 0
Marvel Rivals season 1 trailer poster with The Fantastic Four characters
Image Credit: Marvel Rivals/ Netease Games (via X)
In Short
  • Netease Games unveiled the Season 1 trailer for Marvel Rivals, showcasing a blood-soaked New York City and the menacing presence of Dracula.
  • Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is set to launch on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 1 AM PST, 4 AM EST.
  • The trailer showcases the arrival of the iconic Fantastic Four with a new map.

Netease Games already spoiled us when they said that Marvel Rivals will have a new character every new season. And just as Season 0 ends, we are ready to witness the first new character and it is more than one. Netease Games just revealed the Marvel Rivals Season 1 ‘Eternal Night Falls’ trailer with the official release date and first reveal of The Fantastic Four.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date

With Season 0 ending this Thursday, the next season will begin on January 10, 2025, UTC. This means the Marvel Rivals Season 1 release date is Friday, January 10, 2025, at 1 AM PST, 4 AM EST. Here is the official trailer for the upcoming season:

If you are from another region in the world, here is a list of Season 1 release dates and times:

  • Asia Pacific: January 10, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. PST
  • Brazil: January 10, at 06:00 a.m. Brasilia
  • Europe: January 10, at 10:00 a.m. CET
  • Japan: January 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. JST
  • India: January 10, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. IST
Related Articles
Best Marvel Rivals Crosshair Codes and How to Import a Custom Reticle
Ishan Adhikary Dec 21, 2024
15 Best Marvel Rivals Skins (So Far)
Ishan Adhikary Dec 17, 2024
5 Best Ultimate Abilities in Marvel Rivals
Ishan Adhikary Dec 17, 2024

Season 1 Brings The Fantastic Four In Marvel Rivals

Along with the release date, Season 1, Eternal Night Falls exposes the new characters coming to the game. But before the reveal of the characters, we also see Dracula ignite a blood moon above NYC, unveiling the new map. While there is still no confirmation on the new map, we see The Fantastic Four for the first time.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 characters reveal
Image Credit: Marvel Rivals/ Netease Games (via X)

Earlier, an ad revealed the iconic Marvel family accidentally. However, after a few days, Netease Games officially revealed The Fantastic Four along with HERBIE. While confirmed characters and a map are sorted, for now, we still await what else Dracula brings. At the end of the trailer, we see a bat coming towards the screen. This might be a hint towards a rumored character Blade.

Well, for now, we fans are eagerly waiting for the Marvel Rivals Season 1 release date. Are you excited to play as The Fantastic Four characters? Do tell us in the comments.

#Tags
#Marvel Rivals

Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who cover all thing video games. Spending time looking through the games and gaming industry was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...