Marvel Rivals Avengers Age of Ultron PvE Mode Gameplay Revealed

Marvel Rivals is kicking up the Path to Doomsday event a notch with the addition of Avengers: Age of Ultron mode, which launches on July 30, 2026. After unveiling the first trailer for the new PvE mode at SDCC 2026, NetEase Games has released another trailer today, revealing the gameplay of Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE mode in Marvel Rivals.

The first trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE mode only showcased Wanda Maximoff and the other Avengers facing off against Ultron in a cinematic sequence and didn’t feature any gameplay footage. Therefore, NetEase Games has released another brand-new trailer today, offering a first look at the gameplay for Marvel Rivals Avengers: Age of Ultron mode.

You can watch the Avengers clash with Ultron and his army of Sentry bots in the new trailer below:

A dark frequency overrides the system! 🤖



Avengers Tower is under siege as Ultron infects F.R.I.D.A.Y.! Dive into Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Age of Ultron, the all-new PvE mode featuring story cinematics & inspired cinematic dialogue!



Available: July 30 UTC!



Will you fight… pic.twitter.com/I8RHSjwnaS — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 29, 2026

Based on the latest Avengers: Age of Ultron mode trailer, the upcoming PvE mode appears to be very similar to Blood Hunt, which was recently extended until October. Players will play as Captain America, newly reworked Black Widow, Iron Man, Hulk, and Scarlet Witch as they battle against Ultron and his army.

Unfortunately, it seems like Hawkeye won’t be a playable hero in the upcoming PvE mode, even though he played a key role in the second Avengers movie. Similar to the Blood Hunt mode, all the heroes’ kits have been slightly reworked, and their health has been increased to tackle the swarm of monstrous robots.

If you are wondering if you can play as Ultron in the Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE mode, it is highly unlikely. In the previous Marvel Rivals Avengers mode, players could play as villain Loki because it was a PvP mode. Since Avengers: Age of Ultron is a PvE mode, players can only choose from the available heroes mentioned above.

There is no doubt that Avengers: Age of Ultron will become a fan-favorite PvE mode in the game following the success of Blood Hunt mode. Thus, Players can look forward to creating multiple builds for their favorite heroes and taking on Ultron & his army of Sentries when the Age of Ultron mode goes live on July 30, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

That said, which hero are you excited to play as in the Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE mode? Let us know in the comments below.