Marvel Rivals October 22 Patch Notes: Avengers Endgame PvE Mode, New Skins, and More

The Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode was a massive success, and now it’s time for the Avengers: Endgame PvE mode. Marvel Rivals version 20261022 update introduces the latest PvE mode, new Halloween skins, and hero fixes. So, check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the October 22 update right here.

The next major update in Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 releases on October 22, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

The devs have confirmed that there will be no server downtime for the upcoming update. So, download the update and get back into the game right away to try out the new Avengers: Endgame PvE mode.

Marvel Rivals Version 20261022 Patch Notes

New Mode: Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Endgame

Image Credit: NetEase Games

The powerful Avengers from the Marvel universe assemble once again, and this time to face the Mad Titan, Thanos. Players can join in this epic battle to defeat Thanos in the new PvE mode and unlock Captain America’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” costume and other rewards for free.

Event Period: October 22, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC to November 26, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC

The developers have noted that the new PvE mode officially kicks off on October 24, 2026, and runs for 4 consecutive weeks. Unlike the Avengers Infinity War PvP mode in Marvel Rivals, the new mode will be only available for limited times each subsequent week as follows:

Session 1: October 24, 2026, at 01:00 – 03:00 AM UTC

Session 2: October 24, 2026, at 06:00 – 08:00 PM UTC

New In Store

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skins and cosmetics coming to the in-game store after the October 22 update goes live:

Marvel Rivals Black Cat – Fatal Weaver Bundle

Marvel Rivals Elsa Bloodstone – Gothic Huntress Bundle

Availability: October 23, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC to November 20, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark – Sharknos Bundle

Marvel Rivals Black Cat – Fatal Weaver Emoji Bundle

Shawarma Emote Combo Bundle

The Snap Emote Combo Bundle

Available From: October 23, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Times Square – Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame Highlights Screening

Go to the viewing area in Times Square and watch popular clips from the Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame, continuously for two minutes to unlock the exclusive Gallery Card – Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame – Iconic Scenes Photo Ops

Players can take a group photo with the NPCs at the photo walls outside the Avengers’ Gift Shop in Times Square to earn 100 Units.

Event Period: October 22, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC to November 26, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Black Cat’s Portal Paws : Fixed an issue where Black Cat could occasionally be unable to use portals on walls immediately after casting Fortune’s Favor – Phantom Pursuit.

: Fixed an issue where Black Cat could occasionally be unable to use portals on walls immediately after casting Fortune’s Favor – Phantom Pursuit. Black Widow’s Bite Bounce : Fixed a hitch where Black Widow in Marvel Rivals would experience abnormal directional shifting when using her Widow’s Bite Slam.

: Fixed a hitch where Black Widow in Marvel Rivals would experience abnormal directional shifting when using her Widow’s Bite Slam. Hawkeye’s Invisible Quiver: Fixed a visual glitch where Hawkeye’s hands appeared completely empty when switching from his Psionic Arrow to his standard arrows.

Other

Team Wipe Tally : Fixed a bug in Competitive mode where achieving a Team Wipe wouldn’t correctly count towards ACE! achievements if a player on the opposing team had already quit the match.

: Fixed a bug in Competitive mode where achieving a Team Wipe wouldn’t correctly count towards ACE! achievements if a player on the opposing team had already quit the match. Ronin’s Radar Sense : Fixed an SFX glitch that occurred when using The Punisher’s Dangan Ronin costume in conjunction with his Daredevil Team-Up in Marvel Rivals.

: Fixed an SFX glitch that occurred when using The Punisher’s Dangan Ronin costume in conjunction with his Daredevil Team-Up in Marvel Rivals. Hawkeye’s Psionic Silence : Fixed an audio bug with the Psylocke Team-Up when the Senbonzakura Strike charge state was canceled.

: Fixed an audio bug with the Psylocke Team-Up when the Senbonzakura Strike charge state was canceled. Premature MVP Celebration : Fixed an issue where the wrong MVP animation could occasionally play if you swapped heroes mid-round and the opposing team surrendered.

: Fixed an issue where the wrong MVP animation could occasionally play if you swapped heroes mid-round and the opposing team surrendered. Sorcerer Supreme’s Stitching : Doctor Strange’s Avengers: Infinity War costume has been polished to fix minor model clipping issues.

: Doctor Strange’s Avengers: Infinity War costume has been polished to fix minor model clipping issues. Vampire King’s Edge : Fixed Marvel Rivals Blade‘s Vampire King costume to fix the abnormal blade edge direction displayed on the showcase screen.

: Fixed Marvel Rivals Blade‘s Vampire King costume to fix the abnormal blade edge direction displayed on the showcase screen. Asgardian Tailoring: Fixed minor model clipping and animation hiccups on Thor’s The Avengers costume.

That’s everything coming our way in the next update, as per the official Marvel Rivals October 22 patch notes. Let us know which hero you will play as in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame PvE mode in the comments below.