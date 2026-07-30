Marvel Rivals July 30 Update Patch Notes: Avengers Age of Ultron PvE Mode, New Times Square Events, and More

NetEase Games has released the patch notes for the final update before Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 launches next week. The Marvel Rivals July 30 update brings the much-awaited Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE mode, new exclusive skins, and more. So check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the July 30 update (version 20260730) right here.

The final update of Marvel Rivals Season 9 will be released on July 30, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

Even though NetEase Games is introducing a new PvE mode and other events, there will be no server downtime. So, players can download the update and get back into the game right away.

Marvel Rivals Version 20260730 Full Patch Notes

Here is everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the July 30 update according to the latest patch notes released today:

New PvE Mode – Path to Doomsday Avengers: Age of Ultron

The world has once again fallen into crisis! Ultron‘s legion surges into Avengers Tower like a tidal wave. The tower that once protected the world now blares with alarms, teetering on the edge of collapse. The powerful Avengers assemble once more, swearing to fend off Ultron’s invasion to the bitter end!

Unfortunately, Avengers: Age of Ultron mode won’t be available on PS4 with the July 30 update.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

New In Store

Exclusive skins based on Avengers: Age of Ultron and Spider-Man Brand New Day are coming to the game, and they are as follows:

Spider-Man – Spider-Man: Brand New Day Bundle

Hulk – Spider-Man: Brand New Day Bundle

Scarlet Witch – Avengers: Age of Ultron Bundle

Winter Soldier – Captain America: The Winter Soldier Bundle

Available From: July 31, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Spider-Man Day

To celebrate everyone’s favorite wall-crawler’s first appearance, the exclusive “Spider-Man Day” store tab is now open! During the event, swing by the page to view and purchase a wide variety of Spider-Man costumes.

Collect Spidey’s classic looks and show off your spectacular Spider-style! At the same time, the Spider-Man – Peter Parker: The Photographer bundle will make a limited-time spectacular return during the event. Thwip on over to the store and snag your favorites!

Limited-time Availability: July 31, 2026, at 2 AM UTC to August 13, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Times Square – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron – Highlights Screening

Head over to the viewing area in Times Square to watch iconic clips from Avengers: Age of Ultron! Watch the screening continuously for two minutes to unlock an exclusive Spray.

Avengers: Age of Ultron – Iconic Scenes Photo Ops

Say ‘Assemble’! Visit the iconic scene photo walls outside the Avengers’ Gift Shop in Times Square. Take a group photo with the NPCs there to earn 100 Units instantly!

Event Period: July 30, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to August 27, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Esports

The Marvel Rivals IGNITE has officially kicked off! Top teams from four major global regions have gathered in Los Angeles to compete fiercely. The first global champion of the 2026 season is about to be crowned, and the main event is well underway. Stay tuned!

You can view the full schedule of the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2026 Mid-Season Finals via the in-game Esports page, and subscribe to the match reminder feature to ensure you don’t miss any exciting matchups. Watch the matches in-game or via official live streams to earn plentiful drops.

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Thor’s Thunderous Tangle : Fixed a bug where if Thor triggered the Ragnarok Rebirth team-up revival effect while casting his Ultimate Ability, he could be unexpectedly healed by teammates, and caused abnormal defeat judgments. The Odinson’s fate is now properly sealed or saved!

: Fixed a bug where if Thor triggered the Ragnarok Rebirth team-up revival effect while casting his Ultimate Ability, he could be unexpectedly healed by teammates, and caused abnormal defeat judgments. The Odinson’s fate is now properly sealed or saved! Peni Parker’s Network Nuisance: Addressed an issue where, when Peni Parker utilized the Rocket Network team-up, it could cause her teammate Rocket Raccoon’s B.R.B. revive data to track incorrectly. SP//dr’s tech is now fully synchronized with the Guardians’!

Cloak & Dagger’s Darkforce Discrepancy : Resolved a hiccup where Cloak & Dagger selecting the Oblivion Shroud team-up could result in incorrect assist data tracking. The duo’s light and shadows are perfectly balanced again!

: Resolved a hiccup where Cloak & Dagger selecting the Oblivion Shroud team-up could result in incorrect assist data tracking. The duo’s light and shadows are perfectly balanced again! Jubilee’s Firework Fizzle: Fixed an issue where, at certain specific angles, Jubilee was unable to use Dazzling Detonation to detonate her energy orbs. Jubilee’s spark is fully restored!

Other

Fixed a glitch in matches where Hela’s emojis and emotes could become unusable after she used her abilities. The Goddess of Death will not be silenced!

And that’s everything new coming our way in Marvel Rivals in the upcoming July 30 update. Are you excited to play the new Avengers: Age of Ultron PvE mode? Let us know in the comments below.