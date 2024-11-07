macOS Sequoia 15.2 Allows You to Share a Specific App or Display in AirPlay Mode

The latest macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta brings an array of new features, including ChatGPT Integration, Image Playground, and more. In addition to these Apple Intelligence features, Apple has revamped AirPlay in macOS Sequoia 15.2, giving users more control over content sharing. The new option will allow users to share a more limited amount of information when using AirPlay to connect a Mac with an Apple TV.

The updated AirPlay now shows three options for content sharing- Entire screen, Specific app or window, or Extended display.

Image Credit: MacRumors

When you limit AirPlay to a specific app, you can share presentations or photos on a TV screen, without exposing all of your Mac’s content to the viewers. This new option will improve privacy and presentation capabilities.

In the current version of macOS, AirPlay lets you mirror a Mac’s display to an Apple TV, but there’s no option to share a specific window or app. As a result, it will mirror all the contents displayed on the screen, even when you wish to share just a portion. The new addition will surely come in handy during presentations, app demonstrations, and more.

Currently, macOS Sequoia 15.2 is in beta, with a stable version likely to arrive in early December for public use.