The lockdowns due to the Coronavirus has suddenly increased the demand for video conferencing. However, as most of the laptops come equipped with an inferior 720p camera, users cannot get a high-res picture quality in video calls. In light of these issues, Canon released a new software late in April that lets Windows users use a compatible (you can check the compatibility from here) Canon EOS, Mirrorless, or Powershot camera as a webcam for video calls. Now, the company has extended the support to macOS users as well.

Most of Apple’s MacBooks and iMacs come with a mere 720p FaceTime camera. So, Canon now wants macOS users to enjoy what Windows users have been using for a month now. The “EOS Webcam Utility Beta” from Canon will now help macOS users to turn their grainy pictures into high-quality ones during a video call.

How to Convert Your Canon Camera into a Webcam

Now to use the software and set up your camera as a webcam, follow the steps below:

download the First,the EOS Webcam Utility Beta from Canon’s official page.

After the installation of the software, give your iMac or MacBook a restart .

Now, turn on your compatible Canon camera and set it to “movie” mode .

Adjust the exposure to your preference.

Then connect the USB cable to your camera and to your Mac.

If the “EOS Utility” opens up automatically, close the program .

Now, go to the web versions of Skype or Zoom and set the camera as “EOS Webcam Utility Beta”.

Now, as this software is still in its beta form, it does not have the support for Safari or FaceTime. And, you have to use web versions of apps (preferably using Chrome) like Skype or Zoom as the Mac apps for the platforms do not have the support till now. Also, currently, the software is only available for US users

So, if you wish to try it out, Canon also released a more in-depth step-by-step video on how to set up the camera and install the software. You can check it out below.