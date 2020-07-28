Logitech is one of the biggest names in computer peripherals, and the company’s MX Master series of wireless mice is often touted as the best mouse one can buy. Well, the company is carrying on its legacy with the launch of the MX Master 3 wireless mouse in India.

Design

The MX Master 3 looks quite similar in design to the other mice in the Master series, and that’s a good thing. After all, the MX Master 2 is a really ergonomic mouse. The new entry from Logitech promises to be all that and more. Logitech is claiming that the MX Master 3 comes with a design that’s meant to support the user’s hand and wrist. Hopefully that should result in less fatigue over prolonged use. Obviously, not having used the MX Master 3, we can’t say if that is in fact the case, but it’s definitely what Logitech is saying.

High Precision Sensor

Other than that, the mouse comes with a high precision sensor that can go up to 4000dpi. Or, it can go down to 200dpi if you need that extra precision in your work. Moreover, you can adjust the DPI values in increments of 50, so there will likely be something that fits your exact needs in that range.

MagSpeed Scroll Wheel

The mouse also features Logitech’s new MagSpeed Scroll Wheel. This uses electromagnets to allow users to silently and quickly scroll through long webpages or documents. For advanced use-cases, the mouse has 7 buttons including the famous thumbwheel, and a gesture button as well. That’s also something I’m intrigued about, by the way.

The mouse uses a 2.4GHz network to connect with your devices, using an included USB-receiver. It has a built-in 500mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port, and can last (as claimed by Logitech) for 70 days on a charge. Moreover, a quick one minute charge is claimed to get you 3 hours of use.

The Logitech MX Master 3 is available on Amazon for ₹9,495 right away.