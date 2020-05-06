Harry Potter has been a friendly fantastical companion to many of us since childhood. We have grown up seeing him fight mystical creatures, uncover mysteries, and avenge his parents. Still, years later, wouldn’t you be elated to hear Harry Potter himself read you the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in the series?

Yeah, Harry Potter aka Daniel Radcliffe and other celebrities are going to make your self-quarantine days a little fun by reading a chapter each of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. What’s even better is that you will not only be able to hear them on Spotify (a massive win on the podcast front) but also watch them read the chapter aloud on video.

Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter, The Boy Who Lived, and it’s already live right here. He will be followed by other celebrities, including Eddie Redmayne (who you might know from the Fantastic Beasts series), Stephen Fry (original audiobook narrator), soccer star David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, and more. There will also be some surprise guests, states the teaser attached below.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

This book reading session is part of author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter At Home initiative, which was launched earlier last month. It is an online hub that makes new videos, puzzles, quizzes, and a myriad of other child-friendly content available to fans amidst the lockdown.

New chapters, voiced by a new celebrity, will be released every week. The book reading should be completed by mid-summer. I also expect Rowling to jump on the bandwagon and read one of the chapters for the pleasure of longtime fanatics of her work.

Now, if you want to watch Radcliffe’s video, head to the Wizarding World website right here, else bookmark this Spotify link to keep tabs on new chapters. I’m gonna go brew myself a cup of tea and tune in to the first chapter. Toodles.