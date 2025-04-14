Harry Potter TV Series Finalizes Casting for Minerva McGonagall & Professor Quirrell

It’s no secret that Harry Potter is coming back with a brand new HBO show, and even though details of this upcoming series are being kept under some serious wraps, news and scoops keep coming at us sooner or later. In the most recent revelation, HBO has finalized the casting for the role of Minerva McGonagall and Professor Quirrell.

It is confirmed that Janet McTeer will play the role of Professor McGonagall in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series on HBO. It has also been confirmed that Luke Thallon has joined the Harry Potter TV Series cast in the role of Quirinus Quirrell.

‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Officially Casts John Lithgow, Nick Frost, Janet McTeer & Paapa Essiedu Among 6 https://t.co/e95IlGZ0J8 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 14, 2025

Previously, this role of Minerva McGonagall was played by Maggie Smith in the original movies, which turned out to be her most memorable feat of acting talent. Meanwhile, Ian Hart played the role of Professor Quirrell in the movies

Later, McGonagall’s role was taken up by Fiona Glascott in Fantastic Beasts, and even though she put out a good performance, it was received with a lukewarm welcome by the fans.

So far, a total of six cast members for the Harry Potter TV series have been confirmed. John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.