Bertie Carvel to Play Cornelius Fudge in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

HBO’s Harry Potter Series is going to be one of the biggest television shows of the modern age. For the past few months, the project has been joined by several experienced as well as new actors for significant roles. While we thought the entire cast had already been revealed, the news that award-winning actor Bertie Carvel will portray the role of Cornelius Fudge in the high-profile series surfaced.

Cornelius Fudge, originally portrayed by Robert Hardy, is the Minister of Magic at Hogwarts, who is a genius when it comes to wizardry. He is also someone who has a great role, or you may call influence, in the publishing of the wizarding newspaper, the Daily Prophet. Also, for the unacquainted, Fudge served as a significant antagonist in the Harry Potter film series, who didn’t let Albus Dumbledore and Harry alert the students and the teachers of Hogwarts about Dumbledore’s return, just because he didn’t believe it.

The news of the critically acclaimed actor being included in the Harry Potter TV Series cast surfaced via Deadline. HBO has yet to confirm him as a part of the massive series, meaning that the agreement with Bertie Carvel has not yet been finalized.

Bertie Carvel is a British actor who is known for his roles in Doctor Foster, The Sister, and Dalgliesh.

The Harry Potter series is scheduled to be released in late 2026 or early 2027, and filming for it has not yet commenced. So, there’s still room for speculation and rumors around the cast. Well, we don’t want this news to be a rumor, though. That’s because Carvel is an actor who has the ability to portray even a complex character in a project, and we are pretty sure he is a perfect choice to step into the shoes of Cornelius Fudge in HBO’s Harry Potter series.