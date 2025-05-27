Harry Potter TV Show Finally Casts Actors for Harry, Ron and Hermione

Harry Potter is one of the most fan-favorite franchises in the world. After an incredible run spanning 11 movies, the franchise is now coming to television. After confirming some cast members earlier, Warner Bros. has now found the lead trio for the upcoming Harry Potter TV show.

Who Is Playing Harry, Ron & Hermione in Harry Potter TV Show?

Image Credits: Warner Bros.

HBO has confirmed that Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Alastair Stout will be the new Ron, and Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter TV show. Mark Mylod and Francesca Gardiner, the director and executive producers, respectively, confirmed the much-awaited news. The child actors will bring the iconic trio played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the movies.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.” – Mark Mylod and Francesca Gardiner

Talking about the new Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron Weasley actors, the trio are fairly new in Hollywood with not much to their name as of now. Dominic McLaughlin starred in Grow, an upcoming family comedy movie. Arabella Stanton, the new Hermione actress, played the role of Matilda in Matilda: The Musical, which aired on London’s West End. On the other hand, Alastair Stout, the actor set to play Ronald Weasley in the Harry Potter TV show, is a new face in the industry.

In the press release announcing the Harry Potter TV show cast, Warner Bros. has mentioned that the series will remain faithful to the source material.

“The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

Previously, Warner Bros. has already confirmed the cast for major roles, including Dumbledore, Snape, Professor McGonnagal, Hagrid, and more. You can check out the previously announced Harry Potter TV show cast members here.