Like a Dragon: Yakuza Live-Action Series for Prime Video Announced

The season of live-action game adaption continues. In another positive reveal, Amazon Prime Video has announced the live-action series adaptation for the hit SEGA action RPG, Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza, a new Amazon Prime Video series, follows a legendary Yakuza through two eras (1995 & 2005), exploring the loyalty, justice, and fallout that define his life. Adapted from the best Yakuza games, the show dives into the world of Kamurochō, a fictionalized version of Tokyo’s red-light district filled with colorful characters.

According to Prime Video News, the live-action adaptation will be available with subtitles and dubs in 30 languages. Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be released in two batches on Prime Video (Oct 25 & Nov 1). “Kamen Rider’s famous Takeuchi Ryoma will play the lead character, Kiryu Kazuma.

Moreover, the series will be in six parts and follow the game’s roots as a crime thriller. Take Masaharu and Takimoto Kengo are leading the project as directors of the highly anticipated live-action series.

Prime Video mentions that Yakuza “showcases modern Japan and the dramatic stories of these intense characters, such as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games in the past have not been able to explore.”

The director and the actor also shared their love for the franchise and how much work they put into making this adaptation. Director Masaharu Take shared about making the live-action series in an interview, saying:

“I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza”

After the massive announcement of the Tomb Raider series and a successful Fallout TV Show, it seems Amazon is making a catalog of the best video game adaptations. Will it be another apocalyptic success? Only time will tell.

Are you excited to see the 2005 debut video game getting its first live adaptation? Which character are you excited to see on screen? Let us know in the comments below!