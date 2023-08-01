Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptops Launched In India; Starts At Rs 73,990

Lenovo has introduced its all-new LOQ Gaming laptop series in India. These are meant to be entry-level gaming devices for “first-time gamers across the country.” The laptops can pack up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs. Continue reading to know the price and other specification details of the LOQ laptops.

Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptops: Specs and Features

All the LOQ Gaming laptops come with an aluminum chassis with MIL-STD 810H US military-grade standards for ultimate durability. There is a 15-inch and a 16-inch screen option to choose from. The top-end variant of the LOQ series can sport a 16-inch WQHD IPS anti-glare panel with 350 nits of peak brightness and 165Hz of variable refresh rate. The 15.6-inch model supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The 16:10 panel also supports 100% sRGB wide color gamut and Nvidia G-SYNC.

The standout feature of these laptops is the onboard LA1 AI chip powering the Lenovo AI Engine+. The purpose of this technology is to let you gain the most amount of FPS during intensive gameplay. The LA1 AI chip achieves this by harnessing the potential of key system sensors and translating them into system components to deliver enhanced results. Additionally, the laptop comes with a 1.5mm per-key RGB anti-ghosting WASD keyboard.

Under the hood, the laptops can offer CPU configurations ranging from 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processors to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. There is an AMD Ryzen 7 variant as well. The top-of-the-line LOQ laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor and is coupled with Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. All the laptops support up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NvMe M2 Gen4 SSD. It comes equipped with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 NvMe M.2 SSD.

In terms of thermal management, the LOQ series is equipped with the Lenovo LOQ’s whisper-quiet thermal solution. This thermal mechanism comprises of 4 heat pipes, dual 85mm 12V high-speed fans, large air intake capacity, large outlet vents, and up to 135W of TDP.

A 60Wh battery with Super Rapid Charge support keeps the LOQ series up and running. In terms of connectivity, the laptops offer a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a DC input port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an RJ45 port at the back. On the side, there is a USB Type-C port, a physical camera shutter, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port.

Additional highlighting features of the LOQ series include dual 2W Stereo Speakers with Nahimic Audio by SteelSeries for gamers and a 1080p Full-HD webcam. All the laptops come with Windows 11 Home and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo LOQ series starts at Rs 73,990 for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 variant and can go up to Rs 1,14,990 for the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 variant. All variants of the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the official Lenovo website, and Lenovo-authorized retail outlets.

Grab yours today in the Storm Grey color option. With the purchase of this laptop, you get extended customer support with Lenovo Premium Care and Accidental Damage Protection services. As part of the Lenovo Premium Care, you will receive priority and personalized hardware and software support.

Buy Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptops via Flipkart