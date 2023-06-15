Lenovo Introduces Legion Slim Series in India

Lenovo just unveiled its 2023 Legion Slim series of gamer and creator-centric laptops in India. The lineup includes the Legion Slim 5, Legion Slim 5i, Legion Slim 7, and Legion Slim 7i. You can pair the devices with either 13th Gen Intel processors or AMD Ryzen’s 7000 series chipsets. Check out the complete specifications and availability details right here.

Lenovo Legion Slim Series: Specs and Features

The Legion Slim series is known for its sleek form factor and the same is carried over to the 2023 lineup as well. The Slim 5 and 5i are only 19.9mm thick while the Slim 7 and 7i max out at 19mm thickness. All four laptops boast an all-metal design, with a protective frame and infinite symbol-inspired vents. Lenovo claims its 2023 Slim series include the “World’s most portable 16-inch AI-tuned gaming laptops.”

All four devices come with a 16-inch anti-glare IPS display, with 500 nits of peak brightness. The panels support a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and are Lenovo PureSight certified. There’s Lenovo’s Legion TrueStrike keyboard with replaceable WASD keycaps and 4-zone RGB.

You can pair any of the devices with either a 13th Gen Intel chipset or 7000 series AMD Ryzen chipset. There’s up to Intel’s Core i9-13900H processor or AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940HS processor. In terms of graphics, you can go as high as NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU, along with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Additionally, these laptops come with Lenovo’s LA-2Q AI chip for maximized frame rates using major system sensors and components.

The Legion Slim 5 and 5i come with an 80Wh Super Rapid Charge battery while the Legion Slim 7 and 7i are equipped with a 99.9Wh Super Rapid Charge battery. All four laptops can offer up to 140W of total TDP. With this set of configurations, you can expect up to 10 hours of battery life with a full charge in 80 minutes. In terms of connectivity, there is support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, an SD card reader, USB 3.2 port, Thunderbolt ports, and much more. All the devices come with Windows 11, up to 1080p camera with e-shutter, Nahimic SteelSeries 3D immersive audio, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Legion Slim series starts at Rs 1,61,990. It will be available via Lenovo’s online store and Lenovo’s authorized retailers. Purchases made via the official website will be eligible for the ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option.

You can get your own custom Legion Slim device from Lenovo within 25 days. Additionally, early-bird customers can avail an upfront discount of Rs 3,000 and up to Rs 10,000 in cashback.

Feature Image: Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (2023)