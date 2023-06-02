Lenovo Legion Pro 2023 Gaming Laptops Launched In India

Lenovo has introduced its latest 2023 lineup of Legion Pro gaming laptops in India. The lineup includes the Legion 5i Pro and Legion 7i Pro, packing Intel’s 13th Gen processor, and the Legion 5 Pro with a Ryzen 7000 series processor. Check out the complete specifications and availability details right here.

Lenovo Legion Pro Laptops: Specs and Features

All the Legion Pro laptops come with an aluminum chassis and sport a 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display with 500 nits of peak brightness and 240Hz of variable refresh rate. The 16:10 panel also supports 100% RGB, Dolby Vision, Nvidia G-SYNC, Nvidia Max-Q, DLSS 3, and much more.

The laptops are equipped with Lenovo’s Legion AI Engine+ powered by the LA-2Q AI chip. The purpose of this technology is to let you gain the most FPS during intensive gameplay. The LA-2Q AI chip leverages key system sensors for system components to deliver enhanced results. Additionally, the laptop comes with a 1.5mm per-key RGB anti-ghosting WASD keyboard.

The Legion 5 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, coupled with Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. On the other hand, the Legion 5i and 7i are equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen i9-13900HX processor. All the laptops support up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NvMe M2 Gen4 SSD.

In terms of thermal management, the Legion Pro series is equipped with Lenovo’s proprietary Coldfront 5.0 AI-tuned thermal technology. The laptops are equipped with 0.1mm 3D blades and hybrid heat pipe technology with liquid metal for effective heat dissipation.

Image: Lenovo Legion 7i Pro

In terms of connectivity, the laptops include a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an electronic e-shutter switch, a headphone/ mic jack, and many more. All the laptops support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. These laptops are equipped with up to a 99.99Wh battery and Super Rapid Charge support. All the devices come with Windows 11 Pro and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass out of the box.

Additional features include a dual 2W Harman Super Linear Speaker System, a 1080p Full-HD webcam with Tobii Horizon head tracking support, and much more. The devices are available in Onyx Grey color options.

Price and Availability

The Legion Pro series starts at Rs 1,75,770 and can go up to Rs 2,86,200 in India. The laptops are available to buy via the official Lenovo website, and the company will bundle its gaming headset for Rs 499 with your purchase. Additionally, you can avail cashback worth up to Rs 10,000. Here’s a look at the prices of all the models:

Legion 7i Pro: Rs 2,86,200

Legion 5 Pro: Rs 1,69,715

Legion 5i Pro: Rs 1,75,770

Featured image: Lenovo Legion 7i Pro