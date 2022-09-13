Lenovo K14 Gen 1, K14 Gen 1i Business Laptops Launched in India

Lenovo has introduced the new K14 Business laptops in India. The K14 Gen 1 and the K14 Gen 1i are said to offer a package focused on power and performance and can take care of enterprise apps with ease. Here are the details.

Lenovo K14 Gen 1, K14 Gen 1i: Specs and Features

The Lenovo K14 Gen 1 and the K14 Gen 1i come with a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display with support for up to 300 nits of brightness. While the K14 Gen 1i can pack in up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors, the K14 Gen 1 is powered by AMD Ryzen3 / 5 / 7 processors. The former gets the integrated Intel UHD Graphics and the latter comes with AMD Radeon Graphics.

There’s support for up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage (AMD) and 1TB SSD storage (Intel). It also comes with up to 1TB HDD.

The K14 laptops are backed by up to 45Whr battery with up to 65W USB-C (3-pin) fast charging. They can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Both of them run Windows 11 Pro and come with a 720p camera with the Privacy Shutter, which blocks the camera when not in use.

Additionally, the Lenovo K14 Gen 1 and the K14 Gen 1i come equipped with 4 USB ports (2 USB Type-C ports), HDMI ports, and Wi-Fi 6. For security, there’s support for the TPM chip and a fingerprint scanner. The laptops feature a 6-row spill-resistant keyboard and Dolby Audio.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo K14 Gen 1 is priced at Rs 65,000 and the K14 Gen 1i retails at Rs 72,000 and will be soon available to buy.