A day prior to the launch of the Mi Notebook, Lenovo decided to take the wraps off its latest thin and light laptop for the India Market. It’s called the IdeaPad Slim 3 and will come equipped with 10th-Gen Intel Core processors, privacy shutter for webcam, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life.

IdeaPad Slim 3: Specs and Features

This is the latest entry-level entrant from Lenovo in India. It features a polycarbonate build with a metallic finish and weighs around 1.85kgs. You have a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x1080) display with narrow bezels on the front. They are still thick enough to house the webcam up top and Lenovo branding at the bottom. The panel boasts up to 200 nits of brightness and 45% NTSC. There’s also a 14-inch variant of the laptop available as well.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors (up to Core-i7), coupled with up to 12GB of DDR4 RAM and Up to 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD storage. The company will also add AMD-powered variants of the lineup very soon.

Lenovo also touts the availability of some unique features like the privacy shutter for webcams. It’s a physical cover that you can slide over the webcam when not in use. It may be an entry-level laptop but some IdeaPad Slim 3 variants come equipped with a fingerprint scanner baked into the power button for additional security. IdeaPad Slim 3 also includes 2 x 1.5W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

As for the I/O ports, the laptop sports 2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1), 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm audio jack, and SD card reader. There’s also WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support on board as well. Lenovo further boasts that IdeaPad Slim 3 will be able to offer up to 8.5 hours of battery life.

Price and Availability

IdeaPad Slim 3 has been priced starting at Rs. 25,990 and will go up to around Rs. 50,000 for the highest-end variant. The laptop will be available in three color variants, namely Platinum Grey, Cherry Red, and Abyss Blue.

This laptop is now available to buy from Amazon India, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo Exclusive offline stores. Lenovo will also launch a gaming laptop under the IdeaPad branding in India, along with Slim 5 and Slim 7 laptops, over the coming weeks. So, stay tuned for some more action.