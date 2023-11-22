Eminem Skin is Coming to Fortnite, And It is RAPGOD Approved

The Fortnite OG map event is coming to an end soon. And now, with the next Big Bang event update announced by Epic Games, it is obvious that something grand is afoot at the end of this chapter.

Recently, there have been leaks of what is coming for the final act of chapter 4, and well, it is none other than the Real Slim Shady “Eminem”. All the leaks were finally confirmed when the RAP GOD himself shared a teaser on his X (formerly Twitter) account. 🛰 calling all grandmas 12.2 pic.twitter.com/5WhalpnOEW— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 21, 2023

Fortnite Eminem Skins First Look Leaked

Fortnite last had a concert in 2021 featuring Ariana Grande where she got her skin and its variants added to the game. With no Eminem album or single around the corner, it will be interesting to see what the concert/ event will be about.

However, leakers suggest that the concert for Eminem is not planned as a concert-only event. This means there will be more than just a concert in the finale of the OG chapter. Now that the Big Bang update of Fortnite comes on December 2, confirmed by Fortnite, players are super excited.

The leaked Eminem skins coming to Fortnite, shared by leaker FNBRIntel on X (formerly Twitter), suggest him being a Marshall Mafia enforcer. Moreover, the skin variants coming to the game include a Marshall Magma version, a Slim Shady version, and a Masked Demon version. Here is a look at the leaked variants of the Eminem skins. EMINEM SKIN! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/14n1y8Lrlo— FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) November 21, 2023

We can speculate that players will have to attend the live event or concert to unlock the skin or its variants. The update will go live right after a week of Fortnite x Invincibles skins drop. The rumors also suggest the Lego collaboration is on the way, so be on the lookout for that.

Moreover, we can also speculate what are the big changes coming in the event on December 3, 2023, along with Eminem’s skins. Let us know in the comments what you think of the Eminem x Fortnite collaboration.