Reliance Jio has retained the top spot for 4G download speeds in the country. As per data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio users saw an average 4G download speed of 20.7 Mbps in May, which was the highest among others telcos operating in India.

According to the data provided by TRAI, Reliance Jio’s 4G download speed was 4 times more than that of Airtel and 3 times more than the average 4G download speed of Vi (Vodafone Idea). Jio saw a 3 percent increase in the average 4G download speed in May 2021. The average download speed was 20.1Mbps in April and it increased to 20.7Mbps last month.

While Jio retained the numero uno position for the average 4G download speeds, it was beaten by Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the average upload speed department. As per TRAI’s data, Vi saw the highest average 4G upload speed, which was 6.3Mbps, enabling the company to beat its competitors. In the average upload speed department, Jio captured the second position with an average 4G upload speed of 4.2Mbps, followed by Airtel’s 3.6Mbps average upload speed.

Now, it is worth mentioning that this is the first time TRAI has provided cumulative data for Vodafone and Idea since the merger back in 2018. The authority previously recorded individual data for both the companies even after the merger took place almost three years back.

Meanwhile, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) did not make it to the list although it has already rolled out its 4G services in certain areas of the country.