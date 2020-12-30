Reliance Jio has joined hands with Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek to organize a 70-day e-sports tournament in India, starting in January. Dubbed the Gaming Masters event, it is “targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts in India.” This is the company’s second e-sports initiative, after the ‘India ka Gaming Champion’ event, in the country.

Free Fire Gaming Masters Tournament

Tournament Dates

Now, I know you must have a lot of questions so let’s answer them one by one. Which game would you play in the tournament? As you can tell from the title, Indian gamers will be playing Garena’s Free Fire and can participate in solos or duos game modes. It will kick off on 13th January 2021 and continue until 1st March 2021.

Prize Pool

What is the prize pool? Jio and MediaTek have announced a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 12.5 lakhs for the Gaming Masters tournament. The first-place winner will take home a handsome sum of Rs. 3 lakhs, second place – Rs. 1 lakh, and third place – Rs. 60,000, as per the official FAQ page. You will also receive decent prize money upon qualification.

Registration Details

Where can I register for Jio and MediaTek’s Gaming Masters e-sports tournament? The registrations for the tournament kicked off just yesterday (29th December) and will continue until 9th January 2021. There is no registration fee. You can participate for free. You can head over to this link to register for the tournament on the Jio Games platform.

The tournament will ” test [the] gamer’s skill, teamwork, and endurance in a virtual gaming arena,” says Jio in an official press release. Is the ‘Gaming Masters’ e-sports tournament open to only Indian mobile gamers? The answer is yeah. We have listed some of the key rules and regulations down below:

Free Fire Gaming Masters will be a mobile-only tournament. iPads, emulators, triggers, and any other add-on accessories are prohibited. All games will be played in TPP (Third Person Perspective) and not the competitive FPP (First Person Perspective). Also, all matches will feature only day mode.



If you do not plan on participating but would love to watch others compete, then also Jio has you covered. You will be able to live stream the tournament on the JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube. Are you going to participate in this Free Fire e-sports tournament? Or are you still waiting on PUBG Mobile’s India comeback? Let us know in the comments down below.