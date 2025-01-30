Jenna Ortega Returns: Here Is a First Look at Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday is one of the most anticipated TV series that is set to return with its second season in 2025. While the fans await the sequel, Netflix has given us a first glimpse at Wednesday Season 2 in its latest intriguing trailer. The teaser makes us believe that things will get even darker in the second season than what we witnessed in the previous one.

The first season revealed that Tyler was Monster Hyde, and so was his mother. So, it’s evident why the teaser showcases the boy in shackles, and Wednesday standing in front of him. This is the only scene we get to see in the trailer, as several other TV shows were also teased in the same video. You can check out the Wednesday Season 2 teaser at 1:18 below

The trailer kicks off with a girl watching Stranger Things in the middle of a meeting, and suddenly, she starts floating in the air, and the surroundings start getting an ‘Upside Down’ makeover. After getting knocked out by the Demogorgon, she enters the Squid Game premises. Later, the girl gets teleported to the universe of different television shows, including Emily in Paris.

Before giving us a glimpse of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, the girl was also given a makeover like Wednesday Addams. Of course, the girl’s entire look gave us that Wednesday vibe, but there’s no denying that no one can be a better Wednesday than Ortega.

Tim Burton’s Wednesday debuted on Netflix in 2022, and now it’s time for us to cross our fingers and wait patiently to see if the second season surpasses the level of the first one. While the show is set to arrive in 2025, we have yet to get an exact release date.