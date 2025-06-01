Wednesday Season 2 First 6-Minute Sneak Peek Drops at Netflix Tudum 2025

While every other project received brief glimpses of the anticipated events via short trailers, it seems Netflix wanted Wednesday to emerge as the show-stealer at Tudum. That’s why the event made us watch a 6-minute video footage; to be honest, it felt like a short feature film.

The video for Wednesday Season 2 kicked off with Wednesday appearing as a captive in a room full of terrifying dolls. “I’m tied up in a serial killer’s basement”, Wednesday’s inner voice reveals. Following that, we see that she spent the summer vacation honing her psychic abilities. The next scene cuts to the events that occurred six weeks earlier.

We again get to see her at the Newark airport, where she is forced to leave her weapons behind. When she catches a serial killer and asks, “Are your serial killing services listed online too?” she gets a vision, and the man gets the opportunity to capture her. However, Thing helps her get the upper hand by attacking the serial killer in the basement.

Wednesday Season 1 was full of mysteries, and the new season promises to cross every boundary to make it even more gory and terrifying. The event reunited us with the main cast of Wednesday before the trailer reveal, but after making us curious about the intriguing events, it left us in awe by featuring Lady Gaga, who gave us a flamboyant live performance of “Zombieboy,” a song from her new album.

Wednesday Season 2 will arrive in two parts; the first part will be released on August 6, 2025, and the second on September 3, 2025.