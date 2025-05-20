Wednesday Season 2 Sneak Peek Teases Much Darker Events

The creepiness will continue this year as the Addams family will make their comeback on the screens with Wednesday Season 2, which will be released on Netflix in two parts on August 6 and September 3. After fascinating the fandom with the new images on May 14, Netflix dropped a sneak peek trailer of the new season.

The 2 minutes 56 seconds video clip starts with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams on the sets. The next scene cuts to the showrunners, Miles Miller and Alfred Gough, stating, ‘The global phenomenon of Wednesday was incredible.’ Wednesday Addams’ on-screen parents, Luis Guzman (Gomez Addams) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), talk about how they feel on returning for Wednesday Season 2. The entire video captures behind-the-scenes clips while also giving us a glimpse of Season 3.

The creators also hint at the limited story around the Addams family and assure us that they will keep the narrative going by focusing on the character arcs. “The scope has expanded in terms of character arcs,” they say. Those who wanted to see the gorgeous mother of Wednesday get more screentime should buckle up, as the character has bagged more scenes in the new season, comparatively. We will also get a chance to explore the mother-daughter dynamic that we have craved for in Season 1.

Joanna Lumley’s Hester Fump also appears in the Wednesday Season 2 sneak peek and intrigues fans with her first look. The cast talks about their experience of Season 1 and reveals that the upcoming season will be even more fun, thrilling, and, at times, bone-chilling. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on keeping an eye on Beebom’s Entertainment section, as we will bombard you with every update on Wednesday’s Season 2.