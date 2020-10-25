Since the Coronavirus pandemic has gripped our lives over the past 10 months, people have become accustomed to working from their cozy couches now. In fact, more than 70% of the Indian population now prefer working from home. Now, as humans, we always tend to add a little flare to everything new in our world. So, now instead of working from home, a Japanese theme-park is giving the people the opportunity to work from inside a giant Ferris wheel. Well, that’s how crazy this year is, I guess.
According to recent reports, “Yomiuriland”, a recreation park in Tokyo introduced a new package that lets individuals work from exotic locations inside the park. The announcement of the new package came recently from the official Twitter handle of Yomiuriland.
【#アミューズメントワーケーション OPEN😎】
よみうりランドにワークスペースが登場しました🙌
もちろん、Wi-fiと電源完備⭕️
さらに、特典として #観覧車テレワーク ができちゃう「観覧車1時間乗車券」付き🎡
絶賛、予約受付中です🤩https://t.co/NiZAgGKa6b pic.twitter.com/MnGyeuupt9
— よみうりランド遊園地【公式】 (@yomiuriland_com) October 15, 2020
Dubbed as “workcation”, this unique package allows customers, who can work on a laptop, to rent a personal space inside the theme park.
So, if you are to take this package, you can expect to attend your next virtual video-conference sitting beside an aesthetic pool or from inside a giant Ferris wheel.
Now, this “workcation” package will provide customers a personal working booth beside the swimming pool in the park. Moreover, the customers will get a chance to work while enjoying a birdseye-view of the city of Tokyo from inside the giant Ferris wheel in the park.
Moreover, the park has numerous dedicated Wi-Fi points spread around its facility. So, if you need a constant internet connection to complete your official tasks, do not worry, this place got you covered.
As per the report, Yomiuriland charges 1,900 yen (~Rs. 1320) for booking the package on weekdays, which is somewhat reasonable. But, you also need to consider the fact that you will be working from a Ferris wheel (WFFW), which I think, is pretty crazy on its own.