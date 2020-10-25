Since the Coronavirus pandemic has gripped our lives over the past 10 months, people have become accustomed to working from their cozy couches now. In fact, more than 70% of the Indian population now prefer working from home. Now, as humans, we always tend to add a little flare to everything new in our world. So, now instead of working from home, a Japanese theme-park is giving the people the opportunity to work from inside a giant Ferris wheel. Well, that’s how crazy this year is, I guess.

According to recent reports, “Yomiuriland”, a recreation park in Tokyo introduced a new package that lets individuals work from exotic locations inside the park. The announcement of the new package came recently from the official Twitter handle of Yomiuriland.

Dubbed as “workcation”, this unique package allows customers, who can work on a laptop, to rent a personal space inside the theme park.

So, if you are to take this package, you can expect to attend your next virtual video-conference sitting beside an aesthetic pool or from inside a giant Ferris wheel.

Now, this “workcation” package will provide customers a personal working booth beside the swimming pool in the park. Moreover, the customers will get a chance to work while enjoying a birdseye-view of the city of Tokyo from inside the giant Ferris wheel in the park.

Moreover, the park has numerous dedicated Wi-Fi points spread around its facility. So, if you need a constant internet connection to complete your official tasks, do not worry, this place got you covered.

As per the report, Yomiuriland charges 1,900 yen (~Rs. 1320) for booking the package on weekdays, which is somewhat reasonable. But, you also need to consider the fact that you will be working from a Ferris wheel (WFFW), which I think, is pretty crazy on its own.